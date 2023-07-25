GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory was issued in Gaffney as a result of a main break in the area.

According to the Gaffney Board of Public Works (BPW), the water system pressure was restored at 3:00 am on Tuesday. The break has been isolated and BPW crews are working to complete the repairs.

All Board of Public Works customers excluding the Macedonia community should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking.

Officials said if water is used for drinking, allow the water to cool to the desired temperature after boiling. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes during this time.

BPW said there should be no contamination of the system. However, because of the loss of pressure or loss of water in the area, the potential for contamination exists.

The BPW apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. If you should have any questions concerning this advisory, please contact the BPW office at (864) 488-8800.