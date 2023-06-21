POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The town of Columbus was issued a boil water advisory Wednesday after an outage caused a significant water leak.

According to the Town of Columbus Water System, the advisory has been issued due to the severity of the leak Tuesday and so much water being drained from the town’s water tower.

Residents were experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to the leak.

Town officials have located and isolated the leak.

Officials said when water service is restored, consumers are advised to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Due to periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system, there is a possibility for back siphonage and bacteria in the system.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water, officials said.

Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.