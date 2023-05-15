SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory has been issued as Spartanburg Water crews work to repair a waterline break.

According to Spartanburg Water, the advisory is being issued for customers in the Hwy. 56 and Camp Croft area, south to the intersection of Hwy. 215.

Officials say customers may have experienced an interruption of service or a reduction in normal water pressures.

The impacted water main will be repaired as quickly as possible.

Once repaired, the affected area will be thoroughly flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system in this area.

As a precautionary measure until test results can be reviewed, customers are advised to boil water intended for drinking or cooking vigorously for at least one full minute, then cool the water as needed prior to use.

Additionally, any ice made during the period of this advisory from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

For all questions and concerns, please contact the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at (864) 582-6375.