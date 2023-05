SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A boil water advisory issued Monday by Spartanburg Water crews has been lifted.

According to Spartanburg Water, the advisory was issued for customers in the Hwy. 56 and Camp Croft area, south to the intersection of Hwy. 215 due to a waterline break.

The affected area was thoroughly flushed and tested to ensure that no contamination has occurred.

For all questions and concerns, please contact the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at (864) 582-6375.