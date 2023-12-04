SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The boil water advisory issued after a water main break on Friday has been repealed.

According to Spartanburg Water, the break occurred on a 14-inch line along Liberty Street between East Main Street and East Saint John Street.

Officials said the waterline along North Liberty Street has been repaired and placed back into service.

The results of the sampling taken and analyzed by Spartanburg Water’s South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control certified laboratory indicate that the water meets all state and federal standards for safe drinking water.

Officials said customers no longer need to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

For more information, reach out to the Customer Experience Team at (864) 582-6375.