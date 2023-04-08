SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The boil water advisory that was issued on April 6, following the water main break has been repealed.

According to Spartanburg Water, the water main on Reidville Road near Apollo Drive area has been repaired and placed back into service.

Samples of the water were sent to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for testing. The samplings indicated that the water meets state and federal standards for safe drinking water.

For any questions and concerns, please contact the Spartanburg Water Customer Service team at (864) 582-6375.