GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire District helped deliver thousands of shoes to children at the MT Anderson Support center Tuesday morning.

The donation comes from an organization in Greer called Christmas Shoes that distributes new shoes to children in need.

Cheryl Carpenter founded the nonprofit in honor of her dad, who she said never had a nice pair of shoes growing up. Now she wants to give back to children in the area who need it.

Christmas Shoes collects shoes for newborns up to age 18. The organization started in 1996 with 45 children’s shoes and has now grown to 2,400 shoes this holiday season.

“There are so many children locally right down the street in the neighborhoods really close by and all the schools around us, there’s a lot kids just like my dad,” said Carpenter. “We want to make sure that they have a new pair of shoes, that they walk into school just like their friends and it’s amazing what a little pair of shoes can do for a child.”

This year, thanks to donations, inside each shoe box along with a new pair of shoes is also socks, toothpaste and a toothbrush for each child.

“There are children in our schools that show up with duct tape on their shoes, with the fronts cut out because they don’t fit anymore, and we just can’t have that,” said Carpenter.