UPDATE: Greer Police said the package is not a threat to public safety and is being removed.

The DMV is being reopened to the public.

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Bomb Squad is responding to a suspicious package at the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles location in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, a citizen spotted the package at the DMV located on Arlington Road.

The DMV has been evacuated.

