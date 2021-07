UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the suspicious package on Ketron Court is not hazardous.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Ketron Court at 2:15 p.m.

Deputies said the Greenville County Bomb Team is on the way.

The investigation is in the early stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.