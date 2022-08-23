HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bomb threat Tuesday afternoon forced the evacuation of the Henderson County Courthouse.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was called in to 911 around 2:30 p.m.

The courthouse was evacuated and law enforcement searched the building.

Grove Street is closed near the courthouse for a time.

Deputies said no suspicious devices were found and the building was deemed safe.

The courthouse will operate normally on Wednesday.

Detectives are still working to find the source of the threat.