Bomb threat at Union Co. gas station, sheriff’s office investigating

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat made at a Jonesville gas station.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday morning at 8:32 a.m., deputies responded to the Kangaroo Gas Station on South Main Street.

Deputies said upon their arrival, they were told that a man came into the store and said a bomb was in his car and left walking up Main Street. Deputies located his car at the gas pumps with the door open and keys inside.

Later, deputies located the man and detained him, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators arrived, began to process the scene and speak with witnesses. A SLED bomb agent arrived and assisted the sheriff’s office in making sure the vehicle was safe.

UCSO said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.