Bon Secours St. Francis breaks ground on new Simpsonville medical campus

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis broke ground Tuesday on a new medical campus which will be built in Simpsonville.

The new medical facility will be located along Grandview Drive near Interstate 385. Bon Secours said it will include clinical office space for various services including OB/GYN, phlebotomy, orthopedics, primary care, behavioral health and cardiology.

“Greenville County is growing at a rapid pace. This expansion will help us meet the growing demand for outpatient services,” said Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marcus Blackstone. “The location of this new facility also provides easier, more convenient access to care for those living in the southern part of the county.”

A pharmacy is also included at the new facility.

Bon Secours St. Francis expects construction to be completed in early 2022.

  • Rendering of future Bon Secours St. Francis medical campus in Simpsonville. (From: Bon Secours St. Francis)
