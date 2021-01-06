Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announces new visitor restrictions

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Bon Secours St. Francis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis Health System announced new visitation restrictions Wednesday.

Most patients will be allowed to have one visitor per day, according to the press release.

Visiting hours for the downtown location will be limited to 2 – 6 p.m. Visitors will be allowed at the eastside location from noon – 4 p.m.

Exceptions will be made for outpatient procedural areas, laboring mother and NICU, according to the hospital system.

Visitors will not be allowed in the emergency room unless a medical companion is deemed necessary, according to the release.

No one will be allowed to visit COVID-19 patients.

All visitors must undergo a temperature check and screening prior to entry to any Bon Secours facility, according to the hospital system.

These new policies will begin on Jan. 7.

Click for more information about the visitor policy at each location:

Trending Stories