Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital completes new helipad, will save time in emergencies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- A brand-new addition to Bon Secours St. Francis Downtown Hospital, will soon allow doctors to respond to its most critical patients more quickly.

The hospital’s new helipad will save crucial minutes during emergencies. Hospital officials said the helipad was part of hospital upgrades to help accommodate increasing emergency care needs.

“As an add-on to the construction of our new ER, we were able to build a helipad on the roof. Previously, when we have had air medical transports either patients being brought to us or leaving, they had to be taken to a community football field that was about a half a mile away from the hospital, that had enough space for the helicopter to land,” said Jake Johnson, Emergency Management Coordinator & Heliport Manager at Bon Secours. “So, having this pad, now gives us a much closer and safer way to land patients when they need to be transported by helicopter.”

Hospital staff said this could save crews at least five minutes and in some cases 20 minutes, getting patients where they need to be.

“It will save a lot of the coordination and tying up other resources and people’s time, and there are cases in which five minutes can make a whole lot of difference. In a stroke or a trauma case, you have short windows to get definitive treatment and every little bit counts,” Johnson said. “So, this will help a lot with those.”

Sara Davis practices at the Sterling Community Field, and has been a first hand witness.

“We were out here having rugby practice and suddenly a bunch of cops and emergency vehicles pull into the parking lot and they’re like clear the field, clear the field, the helicopter is coming. So, we all camped out under the shelter here, hoping to see them land,” Davis said. “It’s surprising that they use a field. I had always just assumed that all hospitals had helipads on the roofs because that’s what makes sense. That’s what you see all the time. So yeah, it was kind of a shocker to learn that it’s actually the rec field that they’re using to land their copters,” Davis said.

“This isn’t so much of needing to correct a problem, as it is that we had the capability to provide a better service. This will be faster, and at the rate Greenville is growing, there is a pretty consistent increase in a lot of those things. The demand for medical care overall is growing. So, the better our ability to provide that, the better we can serve our patients and this helipad will help with that,” Johnson said.

Crews will be able to take patients from the roof of the hospital to the ER.

“When the helicopter lands on the roof, our clinical team will meet the flight crew with a stretcher, transfer the patient onto the stretcher and bring them down the ramp, and directly across the ramp exit, once you enter the building, is the trauma elevator down to the ER. So, it is directly into the patient care area,” Johnson said.

Davis said she’s happy about the new addition.

“I think it’s great that they’re going to have it in one location. I’m sure it’ll be much more convenient for the personnel as well,” Davis said. “You always hear about people that survive by mere seconds when they have an emergency. You know doctors are like if you had gotten here like a minute later, you’d be dead, and so when you think of it in that term, five minutes is a big deal,” she said.

Davis said she’s also happy about something else too.

“It’ll be nice to not have practice interrupted by a helicopter landing in the middle of it. So yeah, I think it’s a good thing for everybody,” Davis said.

“The next steps will be, now that the construction is complete and we’ve received all of our final permits, we’ll be doing training and orientation for our staff soon,” Johnson said.

“We’ll be bringing in helicopters from the two major air medical companies in the Upstate, let their pilots train on our procedures and the helipad,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the hospital plans to go live on Monday, February 21.