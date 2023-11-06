Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – November is Diabetes Awareness Month and Bon Secours St. Francis Health System wants to educate the community about lifestyle changes that could help people with diabetes.

Allison Harrold, wellness outreach registered nurse, with Bon Secours St. Francis said the Center for Disease Control estimates 96 million adults in the U.S. have pre-diabetes.

Nearly 80% of people with pre-diabetes aren’t aware they have it.

Pre-diabetes puts people at a higher risk of heart disease and stroke, so it’s important for them to understand and manage their lifestyle to prevent progression.

The hospital system debuted a free program to help people manage their lifestyles and make better choices. That includes examples of choosing healthier foods and regular physical activity.

For anyone interested in participating in the program, contact Allison Harrold via email at Allison_Harrold@bshsi.org or at (864) 608-0849.

Learn more about diabetes and the various services available to help at bonsecours.com.