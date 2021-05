FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours St. Francis in collaboration with Hispanic Alliance will offer a vaccination clinic Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Legacy Early College located at 900 Woodside Avenue.

According to the press release, vaccines will be available for all people but Bon Secours recommends making an appointment by calling Carmen Ogles at (864) -241-5119.

Vaccines are available to all members of the community regardless of immigration status.