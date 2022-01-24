Bon Secours tightens visitor restrictions

Bon Secours St. Francis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In an effort to control COVID-19 spread, Bon Secours has announced a new visitor policy.

Effective Tuesday, January 25, at 7 a.m., the hospital will no longer allow visitors at their acute care facilities.

Exceptions will be considered at the discretion of the patient’s doctors and may include end-of-life situations for non-COVID patients, to accommodate OB patient needs, for any patient incapable of providing informed consent, or when a visitor is essential for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

