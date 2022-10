GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours is set to offer free flu vaccines Saturday in Greenville.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church located at 2300 Old Buncombe Road in Greenville.

The flu vaccine will be offered for free on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The vaccine is available for adults ages 18 to 64.