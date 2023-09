GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two big name acts are headed to Greenville in 2024.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced two new concert tours are headed to the arena in February.

Journey will make a stop in Greenville on their Freedom Tour 2024.

The rock band will play at The Well on February 14 with special guest Toto.

Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks will brings her tour to downtown Greenville on February 21.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale on September 29.