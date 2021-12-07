Bon Secours will not require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bon-secours_328137

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours announced Tuesday it will not require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees in the Greenville market.

On Nov. 30, Bon Secours said it “move forward with its previously announced vaccine requirement” after a federal judge ordered a freeze on the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers.

On Tuesday, Bon Secours released the following statement:

Bon Secours continues to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing information regarding the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We continue to strongly recommend that our employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but will not require it, in our Greenville market. This decision doesn’t change how we feel about the COVID-19 vaccine – it is safe, highly-effective and how we will move beyond this pandemic. We are taking this step to ensure we maintain safe staffing in our markets, to respond to the needs of our communities.

Bon Secours said the highest priority is providing quality patient care while committing to improve the health and well being of the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store