Bon Secours will not require COVID-19 vaccine for employees

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bon Secours announced Tuesday it will not require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees in the Greenville market.

On Nov. 30, Bon Secours said it “move forward with its previously announced vaccine requirement” after a federal judge ordered a freeze on the federal COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers.

On Tuesday, Bon Secours released the following statement:

Bon Secours continues to monitor and evaluate the rapidly changing information regarding the CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We continue to strongly recommend that our employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but will not require it, in our Greenville market. This decision doesn’t change how we feel about the COVID-19 vaccine – it is safe, highly-effective and how we will move beyond this pandemic. We are taking this step to ensure we maintain safe staffing in our markets, to respond to the needs of our communities.

Bon Secours said the highest priority is providing quality patient care while committing to improve the health and well being of the community.