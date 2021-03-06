Bond denied for 3 men arrested in connection to double homicide

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- In a hearing on Saturday, bond was denied for Frank Rhoads, Dominick Rhoads and William Flynn, the three men who are allegedly connected to a double murder that happened on B Street in Anderson on February 6.

Fleeing to Virginia after allegedly killing 24-year-old Daquavious Tillison and 33-year-old Lorenzo Sanchez, they were arrested late February and brought back to the Upstate.

The charges for both Dominick Rhoads and William Flynn include two counts of murder.

For Frank Rhoads, his charges are two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two families in Anderson are now without a loved one.

Several of them spoke at the bond hearing on Saturday.

Sanchez’s mother said, “I just want to know why. Why? I had to look at my son in a casket. Why? That’s something I have to live with for the rest of my life, and his kids. I just want to know why.”

“We as American people do not take matters into our own hands or to think we can take a person’s life and go free. That’s not right. But my closing words, I would like to say I love my son and I would like to see justice for my son’s life,” Another family member of one of the victims said.

According to the judge all three cases will now be sent to the general session court and their court date will be determined at a later time.