SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Burke County, Georgia, magistrate judge did not assign bond for James Drayton, the man accused of shooting and killing five men in Spartanburg County on Sunday.

Drayton, who Spartanburg County deputies said admitted to killing five people inside a home on Bobo Drive, is being held at the Burke County Detention Center on several charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping and a weapons charge.

He will await a future court date in front of a superior court judge to receive bond.

Drayton was arrested in Burke County after reportedly robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, attacking an employee and then leading authorities on a car and foot chase.