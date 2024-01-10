SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bond hearing will be held Wednesday morning for the suspect in a crash that killed three teens in Chesnee.

We previously reported the crash happened on September 29, 2023 on Fairfield Road just west of Chesnee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car ran off the road, hitting a ditch and trees leaving three teenagers dead.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified them as 18-year-old Jeffrey Scott Wallace of Chesnee along with brothers 17-year-old Vladimir Matthew Rybinski and 15-year-old Vitaliy Gregoriy Rybinski, both of Cowpens.

The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The suspect in the case will appear before a bond court judge at 11 a.m.