SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bond was not set Saturday morning for a woman facing a murder charge in the case of a missing Spartanburg Co. man later found dead in a shallow grave.

28-year-old Jessica Marie Strachan was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

We previously reported that Devantae Griffin was reported missing by his mother on March 30. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen on March 29 leaving a home on Winsmith Avenue with Strachan, his on and off girlfriend.

Deputies said during Strachan’s interview, she gave them misleading information and became a person of interest. When deputies attempted to meet for a second interview, she left for Florida without any notice. She was charged with obstruction of justice and was arrested by police in Miami, Florida on April 1.

She was extradited back to Spartanburg Co. and a judge gave her a bond of $5,000 and placed her on house arrest.

She was bonded out of jail on April 15 but was arrested on April 29 after she violated her home detention.

During the investigation, 33-year-old Tarus Dorail Crook, of Spartanburg, was also named as a person of interest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Griffin’s body was found in a shallow grave behind the Evans Acres neighborhood on April 26. “We have a murder. This is not just a missing person anymore,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

On May 12, Griffin’s loved ones gathered at a vigil. His family and friends said they will not stop seeking justice for their loved one.

“Please say something, if you know something, you’ve seen anything, you’ve heard anything,” Devantae’s aunt, Beverly Griffin said. “These people are going to talk whether it’s within their crowds, their family members. The streets will talk.”

His family said they’ll miss his smile and personality and hope he receives justice.

“Our family just loved him, and he came in no contact with strangers like everybody just fell in love with him. Devantae was a good kid, and he loved so hard that it could have cost him his life,” Beverly Griffin said.

His funeral was held on May 15th at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

A magistrate judge was not able to Strachan bond. A circuit court judge will decide on a bond at a later date. That date has not been released.