ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Voters in Anderson School District 4 approved a bond referendum allowing the district to build a new high school.

The $148 million bond referendum was approved by 51.6% of voters Tuesday.

The district will use the money to pay for their 10-year facility plan.

As part of the plan, a new Pendleton High School will be built while the old high school will be converted to Riverside Middle School.

The district will also expand Mt. Lebanon Elementary School and make improvements to La France and Townville Elementary Schools.

The referendum will increase property taxes by $64 per year for each $100,000 in home value.

District 4 said in July that it hopes to begin construction next Spring and complete construction in 2026 or 2027.