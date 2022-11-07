OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Oconee County bondsman is accused of kidnapping her client and holding him until he could get a loan to pay her.

48-year-old Virginia Lea Driver was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with kidnapping.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Driver went to the victim’s home on March 4, took him into her custody, and brought him to her home.

Investigators said the victim was only released after getting approval for a loan to pay Driver the money he owed.

Driver was being held in the Oconee County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.