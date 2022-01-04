Booster shots required for Furman students for the spring semester

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University students are now required to receive a booster shot before returning back to school for the spring semester.

According to the university, classes will begin on Jan. 10, however, all students must have the required booster shot by Jan. 11. This requirement also applies to all students participating in study away during the spring semester.

Officials said the CDC’s new recommendation is that vaccinated individuals who are not yet boosted quarantine for five days after exposure to COVID-19. Students, faculty and staff should receive a booster before returning to campus, if eligible, as this will allow students to avoid quarantine if exposed to a positive case.

The university said once boosted, students must submit a copy of their vaccination card to furmanstudenthealth@PrismaHealth.org. Faculty and staff will receive instructions from Human Resources next week.