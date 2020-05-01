BorgWarner to resume production following tornado in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – BorgWarner officials confirmed Friday morning they plan to resume “limited production” at the Seneca facility in early May.

On April 13, the company’s building was hit by an EF-3 tornado, which caused part of the building to collapse. A security guard was killed during the collapse.

A BorgWarner spokesperson said teams have been working to repair the building.

“We appreciate the support of the Oconee community and the State of South Carolina, our neighbors and our customers during this time,” the spokesperson told 7 News.

The spokesperson said they should be able to provide another update after May 6.