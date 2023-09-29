GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA)- Boston Annie’s in Gaffney will reopen their doors on Monday, October 2 after being forced to close in May due to flooding.

The soup, salad and sub shop has been closed for four months because of damage from their water heater bursting and flooding the restaurant with five inches of water.

Thanks to the community, they will once again open the doors to customers.

Owner Annie Yelton said, there was a battle with the insurance company and after they fixed all of the damaged walls on the inside, there was no money left but a lot more work to be done.

Luckily for Yelton, she had a whole community behind her.

Yelton said every corner of the community helped support them with local businesses and customers stepping up to lead fundraisers.

Students from Limestone University chipped in by helping Yelton paint and fix the shop.

A loyal customer even surprised Annie with a check to pay for her food order as she prepared for the grand reopening.

It’s things like that that Yelton said make her so appreciative of the community and make her firmly believe she landed in the right place.

Yelton didn’t think she would ever be able to reopen but the community made sure that didn’t happen.

“Businesses brought fans and dehumidifiers. We had seven businesses selling raffle tickets for us:” said Yelton “I mean, it was huge. It was huge so many people chipped in.”

Yelton has a message for all of the loyal customers and all the people who helped keep Boston Annie’s alive.

“I love you all. I love you; I appreciate every single person who’s chipped in and who’s supported me whether it’s helping or just calling or coming by and sitting with me.”

The grand reopening is Monday at 11 am which is also Boston Annie’s six-year anniversary.

Boston Annie’s hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.