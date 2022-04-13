GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new boutique hotel is coming to downtown Greenville.

Kimpton Hotel and Restaurants said the new hotel will be located at the northeast corner of Markley Street and Rhett Street.

The Kimpton Hotel in Greenville will have 170 guest rooms, 17 suites, over 6,800 square feet of flexible meetings and events space.

It will also have a basement brewery and tap room, ground-level restaurant, lobby coffee shop and retail space and a second-story pool deck.

At the top of the hotel, there will be an indoor and outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant.

The hotel is expected to open in the Summer of 2024.