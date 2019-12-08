Woman charged, boyfriend dead after shooting in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say a woman has been charged after she shot her boyfriend to death following an argument in Hendersonville.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, dispatchers received a call shortly before 9:30am Sunday about a possible shooting.

The caller told dispatchers that a woman had shot her boyfriend Saturday morning after an argument.

Police responded to a home on State Street to investigate where they found 34-year-old Samuel Kalain Frazier dead from gunshot wounds.

27-year-old Natalie Louise Miller was found at the home and was arrested, police said.

Miller is charged with first degree Murder and is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.

