Boys & Girls Club of Henderson CO. receives 10k donation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County received a $10,000 donation on Saturday as part of a music festival fundraiser.

Ingles Markets, in partnership with Night in the Country Music Festivals (NITC) and the Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC) presented the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County with the donation at the organization’s hub in Hendersonville, North Carolina Saturday night.

Proceeds from the festivals help provide safety, support, and meals to children in the community as well as additional help with athletics and the arts.

A release from Ingles stated, “The BGCHC was chosen for this donation to help with its mission to enable young people in North Carolina to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens. The Club is also donating its time through NITC’s Give & Get Program to raise additional funds for its non-profit.”

Night in the Country Music Festivals will hold the inaugural ‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ August 26-28, 2021 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Big & Rich, and many other acts will perform at the festival.

