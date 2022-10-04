SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Boysen USA plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County with a $4.5 million investment, the company announced Tuesday.

The new operation will be located at 404 Centura Court and will accommodate the company’s demand for increased manufacturing.

The move is expected to create 88 jobs in Spartanburg. Those interested in applying can visit the company’s careers page.

“Boysen USA’s announcement today is another win for South Carolina’s powerhouse automotive industry,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “As Boysen USA grows its footprint in our state, it serves as a testament that South Carolina offers a business environment that fosters growth. We appreciate Boysen USA’s decision to invest more in our state and our people.”

Boysen USA is a subsidiary of the German-based Boysen group that manufactures various vehicle parts. Its first U.S. plant was established in Gaffney back in 2004.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

“Economic development in Spartanburg County remains strong, and we’re excited to leverage that strength to welcome Boysen USA,” said Spartanburg County Councilman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt. “Boysen USA joins a long line of world-class manufacturing companies with a presence in Spartanburg, and our county is happy to welcome them and to provide the resources they need to continue their growth.”