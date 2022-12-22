OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County is gearing up to open its temporary warming shelter on Friday morning.

Oconee County Emergency Services County officials said the warming shelter for those who need a place to stay warm. It will open on Friday at 7 a.m. at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy.

Some people said extreme cold weather is unusual for the Upstate.

“I’ve never seen cold temperatures to this level, especially considering that some of the wind chills can get down to the negatives, negative five or so,” said Andy Kinder, Senior Pastor at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy. “It is just crazy to think that it would be that cold in the state of South Carolina,” he said.

Kinder said he happy to open his doors to anyone in need.

“We are honored that we could even open our doors to not only our local community, but to the County. Oconee County definitely got a homeless population,” Kinder said. “There’s a group of people that may not have heaters in their house, or even a way to heat or might be broken, and so that is the way that we can do ministry for the County,” Kinder said.

County officials said the shelter will run from Friday to early Monday morning (9 a.m.). They said daytime hours may vary.

“We had to extend our hours a little earlier, and a little later, just because the cold seems to be sinking in sooner as well as holding on longer than we first anticipated,” Kinder said.

Oconee County leaders said the space will be open for 100 to 150 people, this includes men, women, and children, but no pets.

They also said no drugs, alcohol, or weapons will be permitted.

Kinder said there will be board games to keep people entertained, along with food.

“There will be food. There will be breakfast, lunch, different people are volunteering now, and we are just excited and thrilled that people are volunteering their time and is making themselves available for such a time as this cold weather,” Kinder said.

The church is located at 1016 Overbook Drive in Seneca.

“Just trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Kinder.