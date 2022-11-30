SIMPSONVILLE, SC — Brashier Middle College in Simpsonville was named a National Blue Ribbon School today, an award that recognizes schools based on overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people at Brashier.

As we tell the students often, Hard Work Pays Off, and this award is a testament to their hard

work,” said Mike Sinclair, Principal at Brashier at the time of their nomination.

Brashier is one of 5 South Carolina schools that received the award this year. Brashier is also the

only charter school as well as the only high school in South Carolina to receive this award in 2022, according to the college.

Brashier Middle College is a public charter high school that serves grades 9-12 in Greenville

County.