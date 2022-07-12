GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Braves announced additional stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour Tuesday, including a trip to Greenville in September.

The tour will make a stop at The Home Depot on Woodruff Road in Greenville on September 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The organization had previously announced a stop in Spartanburg on the same day. That will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The tour features 151 stops across the region to commemorate 151 years of Braves Baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the trophy and engage in promotional giveaways with a chance to win a VIP experience at Truist Park on October 1.

More details on the tour can be found here.