CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Braves will be making a stop at Clemson University on Sunday, March 6 as part of their ‘World Champions Trophy Tour’.

The Braves are taking their World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops throughout the Southeast, to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball.

Their tour at Clemson University will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 and will run through 5:30 p.m. They’ll be stopping at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for Clemson’s baseball game against South Carolina.

A game ticket is required for entry, and photo opportunities with the trophy will be available.