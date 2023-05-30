SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -In a few weeks Spartanburg County Council will have a final reading for a new budget.

If it’s approved, county employees will receive a three percent increase in the cost of living, with Spartanburg County deputies receiving an additional one percent on top of that. The county said aside from hoping this increase makes deputies want to stay with Spartanburg rather than surrounding counties, they also recognize that it’s not an easy job.

“We decided to give all employees a three percent cost of living adjustment with an additional one percent as recommended for our sworn law enforcement officers and that’s just because they have a tough job, they have some of those extra duties,” said Scottie Kay Blackwell, Spartanburg County. “Public safety is always and will always be a priority in Spartanburg County.”

This proposed budget would also spend $7 million on road and bridge projects and close to $700,000 on developing plans for a new pet resource center.

In 2011, the county ended its partnership with the Spartanburg Humane Society, sending its stray animals instead to Greenville County Animal Care. It was after Greenville’s facility said they could no longer accept Spartanburg’s stray animals, that this solution was formed.

“With all the growth we’re experiencing, population growth, we’re experiencing growth in our animal community as well and we’ve had a wonderful relationship with Greenville County Animal Care,” said Blackwell. “They’ve helped us tremendously for the past decade with our animals and we know that it’s time for us to take on this responsibility.”

In another effort to accommodate for the growth the county is seeing, they said they’ll also be adding more jobs for the new year.

“We’re adding some additional positions, we’ll have some at the sheriff’s office, investigators, home detention officers, some additional positions at the new courthouse so maintenance and IT,” said Blackwell.

The county council meeting that would approve this budget will be on June 19, and the budget would go into effect on July 1.