GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A bridge is closed after a power pole caught fire in Greenville. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, officials said.

According to the City of Greenville’s Twitter page, firefighters are on scene in the area of Lowndes Hill Road and Keith Drive. The section of Keith Drive that extends over Highway 385 will be closed for several hours today, while Duke Energy replaces the pole.