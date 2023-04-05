GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has closed Highway 296 while road crews repair a bridge Wednesday afternoon.

According to DOT, a wreck involving a box truck on the bridge over Enoree River is the cause of the shutdown. The truck will need to be towed away from the scene and repair crews will need to inspect the roadway surface and repair the bridge railing.

Work is expected to last as late as 9 p.m.

While the bridge is closed, DOT has created detours around the area.

From the Spartanburg side of the Enoree River Bridge:

Roadway shut down at Reidville Road & Brockman McClimon Road.

Traffic wanting to head to Greenville will turn left onto Brockman McClimon Road then continue straight to SC-146.

From the Greenville side of the bridge:

Roadway is shut down at SC-296 (S. Bennetts Bridge Rd.) and Anderson Ridge Road.

Traffic wanting to travel to Spartanburg will turn right onto Anderson Ridge Road and continue to SC-146.

SC-146 (Woodruff Road) turn left towards Spartanburg.