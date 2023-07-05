MAULDIN, S..C.(WSPA) – In Mauldin off I-385 between East Butler and Bridges Road construction of a new bridge is almost complete.

The bridge crosses six lanes of traffic and will connect the Swamp Rabbit Trail to Mauldin.

“Every time they expand it we get more customers coming in telling us they have been waiting on it, they’re excited,” said Bobby Breffle, manager of Reedy Rides.

Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said expanding the Swamp Rabbit Trail to the ‘Golden Strip’ has been long in the works. He said the process for getting the permit to build the bridge took about 3 years.

“All of us want to be connected to the Swamp Rabbit Trail from Travelers Rest down to Laurens County,” Merritt said. “The golden strip, which is the City of Mauldin, Simpsonville, and Fountain Inn were going to have a major issue trying to get across a major interstate.”

Overcoming the difficulty of building the bridge across a major interstate has been challenging but Merritt said they made sure they were prepared and had enough money to complete the project.

7NEWS asked Merritt “Is this a project you are happy you decided to move forward with?

“Absolutely,” Merritt said. “The connectivity for trail segments to tie into the swamp rabbit trail is instrumental from the upper part to the lower part and we wanted to be part of that.”

According to Merritt, $5 million was allocated for construction in 2019. He believes the bridge’s total cost is now about $5.4 million. However, he believes that money will return to the city.

Construction of the bridge will lead to Bridgeway Station in Mauldin, with new dining, living, and entertainment options. The city plans to open all of these new additions at the same time.

“I think Bridgeway Station when it is operational will more than cover the cost of that bridge in a few years,” Merritt said.

Merritt said he believes the bridge will be complete in September of this year.