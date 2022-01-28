ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A bridge and interstate in Asheville are temporarily closed due to a crash, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

AFD said they responded to a crash at mile marker 4.7 on Interstate 240W on Friday.

(Source: Asheville Fire Department)

Officials reported I-240W being shut down as well as Montford bridge over I-240 due to structural damage. All traffic under or over the bridge has been stopped until the North Carolina Department of Transportation clears the bridge for operation.

AFD said DOT will remain on scene throughout the day for inspection and repairs. However, until further notice from DOT all traffic on 240 West is being diverted across Montford Ave by Exit 4C, and all traffic across the bridge on Montford is shut down.