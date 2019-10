CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County bridge has been closed after an inspection found a failing substructure.

The bridge over Goucher Creek on Goucher School Road was closed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation Tuesday after the inspection.

Officials with SCDOT are working on a plan for replacement of the bridge and will announce more details at a later time.

Drivers will be detoured along Asbury Road and Pacolet Highway.