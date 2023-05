Map showing detour plan for Bridges Road bridge closure in Mauldin (Provided/SCDOT/City of Mauldin)

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Resurfacing work will close the Bridges Road bridge over Interstate 385 in Mauldin beginning in early June.

According to the city of Mauldin, the bridge will be closed for around 45 days beginning Saturday, June 3.

Traffic will be detoured via East Butler Road and Holland Road during the closure.

The I-385 on- and off-ramps will remain open during the project.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for the three-mile detour.