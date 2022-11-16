DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A Broadway actress stopped by an Upstate high school to lead a workshop and meet with theater students.

Wednesday is opening night for the Byrnes High School Theater Department’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”

Actress Laura Bell Bundy, who played the lead role of Elle Woods in the original Broadway production of Legally Blonde, stopped by the Upstate to visit with the students and lead a workshop.

“I know it’s going to be a great production, I’m excited to see them working,” said Bundy. “We had a virtual session where I worked with them on some of their numbers, and we talked through it and I’m excited to see if they’ve made those adjustments and changes and how they’ve incorporated that advice.”

Bundy will watch the opening night performance and join the students to perform some post-show musical numbers.