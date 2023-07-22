SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Pretty soon you won’t have to travel far if you’re looking for some New York City entertainment because Broadway is coming to the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The musicals that are all about the lights, the production and the acting were never a major part of Spartanburg’s entertainment scene.

“There have been some attempts at Broadway, in the ’80s, there were some Broadway shows- I think there was some Broadway, oh jeez even back onto the ’50s and ’60s, and then there was some Broadway like 15 years ago,” CEO of the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Roger Newton said.

But it didn’t stick around, “those were all one-off Broadway shows.”

Until now, Newtwon said the Auditorium recruited some help to bring Broadway back this fall.

“We brought in a major, nationally well-known producer of Broadway and that’s the difference we partnered with Nederlander and so they are the producer of our Broadway series,” Newton added. “They own theaters in New York City, Chicago, and some major markets and so they are a big-time player in Broadway, so we knew with their clout that we were going to be able to get some attractive titles.”

And bringing big named Broadway productions to the small southern city isn’t just good for entertainment but for economic development.

“When One Spartanburg and the people responsible for selling industry to move to the area are doing their job, this is another bullet in the gun so to speak they can tell we have Broadway in this community and a lot of good performing arts available for your employees,” Newton noted. “Anything that helps our restaurant to stay busy helps the hotels to stay full helps shopping helps retail you know this is another example of this helping all those other parties out.”

Chicago, Stomp, Mean Girls and Book of Mormon are some of the shows coming to the Auditorium. Each of show will be a one-night event, and all part of an inaugural four-show season ticket, something that hasn’t been done at the Auditorium before.