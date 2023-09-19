TYRON, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials in the Town of Tyron said that a broken gas line caused a roadway to close down for an extended amount of time.

According to officials, the lower side of New Market Road, from Trade Sreet to Whitney Avenue, is closed to traffic due to a broken gas line.

The Tryon Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on the scene for repairs at this time.

Officials are asking drivers to use Carson Street, Vaughn Street, or Hunting Country Road to gain access to the upper parts of New Market Road and all of the Godshaw Hill neighborhood.

“Use caution and please be a courteous driver as these are small neighborhood streets with lower speed limits and speed bumps in place,” said officials.