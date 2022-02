OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Oconee County elementary school is dismissing early Friday due to broken water lines.

According to the School District of Oconee County, Tamassee-Salem Elementary School will dismiss at 9:45 a.m.

Buses will leave the school shortly before 9:45 a.m., the district said.

Parents with questions about student pick-up are asked to call the school for more information.