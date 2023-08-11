SWAIN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The bodies of two brothers were recovered from Fontana Lake Friday afternoon.

According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. Thursday the men were reported to have drowned in the lake at T.A. Sandlin Bridge. Search and rescue teams were sent to the river to search for the men, but were unable to locate them.

Crews resumed their search on Friday and at around 1:45 p.m. recovered the bodies of Francisco Javier Morjarasand, 19 and his older brother Mario Garcia Ramirez, 26.