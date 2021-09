GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Budweiser Clydesdale Horses will galop through Fall for Greenville in October.

The Budweiser Clydesdale Horses will be available for photos on Oct. 8 – Oct. 10. on West McBee Street in Downtown Greenville.

You can find them there at these times and dates:

Friday, October 8: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 9: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 10: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

There is no cost to to see or take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.